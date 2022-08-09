Amiotte and Wall teammates are hungry to make the Dome after near miss last fall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The High School Football season is less than 2 weeks away for the majority of teams in South Dakota. And I know one team that can’t wait for it to start.

The Wall Eagles have lots of talent returning from a team that was edged by State Champion Howard in the semi-finals last November. And Cedar Amiotte, who’s on the front cover of our Pigskin Preview magazine says that he and his teammates weren’t happy with that outcome. But they have learned from it and are inspired.

They are anxious to make the most of what could be a memorable senior season for him.

Amiotte says, ”Very excited. We’re trying to go win the Dome and do whatever we can so our season pretty much already started. We do football as much as possible. But we’re going to be pretty salty I think. It made a lot of us cry and get very mad. Very very mad and we worked way harder this summer than we ever have. So a lot of kids have gained a lot of weight, a lot of muscle and gotten way better at football. So I think all around it was a good deal but it would have been nice to go to the Dome.”

Amiotte, #13 is one of the top football players in the state. He will do whatever his team needs from him to win games, whether it’s scoring touchdowns or making big plays on offense. They will be a 9-man team to watch this fall...

