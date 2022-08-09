Another Sunny, Nice Day

Avera Medical Minute
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:07 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We have another absolutely gorgeous day on tap, especially if you want to head out to the Sioux Empire Fair this afternoon! There will be plenty of sunshine and we’ll have some warm temperatures with light south wind. Highs will be in the mid 80s in the east with hotter temps out west. We could see some upper 90s today in central South Dakota! We’ll keep the warmer temperatures around heading through the second half of the week with highs in the 80s and 90s.

It looks like we should be staying dry through most of this week. Some isolated showers will be possible Thursday night in northeastern South Dakota, but much of us should stay dry. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 80s to the lower 90s. It’ll be much warmer in western South Dakota. We could even see some triple digits out west by Friday!

Over the weekend, we’ll bring in a slight chance for some showers and thunderstorms. Highs will stay in the 90s Saturday with 80s on Sunday. Looking ahead to next week, there’s just a slight chance for some rain with highs in the mid 80s.

