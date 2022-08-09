Avera Medical Minute
Architect revises plans for new Mitchell school after budget concerns

Mitchell High School (file photo)
Mitchell High School (file photo)(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The development of several facilities for the Mitchell School District’s new high school may have to wait several years after the initial proposal came in over budget.

The Mitchell School Board received an update on the new high school plans at its meeting Monday night. Architect Robin Miller of Omaha-based Schemmer initially presented plans for the new school in June. The price tag was about $20 million more than the school district had budgeted.

Mitchell Radio Group reports Miller presented base bid plans on Monday which would come in just under the $42 million budget.  However, that would mean portions of the school, including a new main gymnasium, auxiliary gymnasium, locker rooms, cheer and dance space, a tornado shelter, and other support spaces, would not be built until more funds could be secured. 

Students would use the gymnasium and other athletic facilities at the current high school. Mitchell Schools Superintendent Dr. Joe Graves says the hope is that the rest of the school could be completed within five years. 

The project will be priced over the next few months, with a possible groundbreaking taking place in the spring. Miller says the new high school could be completed by the fall of 2024.

