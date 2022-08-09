Athlete of the Week is heading for Pebble Beach in September

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -This summer has been full of golf and learning experiences for Mattie Weidenbach. She has one more year with the Harrisburg Tiger program before graduating, coming into this year as a team leader.

But our Karl’s TV & Appliance Athlete of the Week has one more major event to compete in before summer turns to fall. Cooper Seamer has more.

It’s been a busy year for Mattie Weidenbach. In just a few months, the soon-to-be senior for Harrisburg golf has competed in the AJGA GreatLIFE Junior Challenge, come in second in the SDGA Junior Girls Championship, and helped lead Harrisburg to a first place team finish in the State AA Championship.

Even after they were down headed into the final day. “It was just kind of crazy. It was a lot of fun though, I couldn’t be more proud of my team and happy.” Weidenbach said.

But there’s one more major item for Weidenbach left before the season is over, hitting the links at Pebble Beach in California. Mattie will be representing First Tee South Dakota, competing in the 2022 PURE Insurance Championship in September and playing alongside a Champions Tour player.

It’s been a goal of her’s to make the event for many years, watching former teammates and friends make the same competition. “This is something I’ve heard about pretty much all of my life. With Reese going previously and Shannon, and just being a part of First Tee for so long, I’ve always heard about it. So I’ve always known it’s something I want to do.” Weidenbach said.

So when she learned that she’d be going representing South Dakota, it was more than exciting. “When I was told that I was going, I couldn’t have been more excited and I can’t wait to go.” Weidenbach said.

Weidenbach’s selection is not only an endorsement of her performance on the course, but her effort and commitment to the sport outside of it as well. “Mattie has really been able to exemplify that for us for the last 12 years. She started when she was what we call a little duffer, which is between the ages of five to seven. She’s really grown and progressed through our program,” First Tee South Dakota Executive Director Julie Jansa said. “And Mattie is a great individual off the course as well. So not only is she shooting great numbers, but she’s a great individual. I think she helps take that to the other young girls in our program, and the young kids in our program.”

Weidenbach said from now until then, she’ll be putting in many hours practicing and getting ready for the slate of events in California. “With the help of my coaches at First Tee like Danny and Kelli, I know I’m going to feel just as prepared as I can be for it. And obviously, I can talk to Reese about her experience, and kind of get a mental preparation as well for what to expect when I’m down there.” Weidenbach said.

And she said that effort will help her prepare to lead Harrisburg to another state title run, one last season with the Tigers.

In Sioux Falls, Cooper Seamer, Dakota News Now.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.