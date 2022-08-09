Blue Move 5K Run/Walk to raise awareness of Colorectal Cancer Aug. 13

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Live Well Sioux Falls and Falls Community Health invite you to the fifth annual Blue Move 5K Run/Walk event.

The event takes place on Sat., Aug. 13, 2022, at Cherry Rock Park and includes a 5K route for runners and a shorter route for walkers.

Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of death from cancer for men and women combined, but it is treatable with early detection. The registration fees from the Blue Move 5K help underserved patients access potentially lifesaving colorectal cancer screenings. The race registration fee is $35 before Aug. 11 or $40 on race day. Ages 12 and under are free. Top runners will be recognized—and the “best dressed blue” runner or walker will receive an award, according to a press release from the City of Sioux Falls.

“We’re excited to be back for our Fifth Annual Blue Move, which is such a unique way for us to get out into the community and raise awareness about colorectal cancer,” says Shelby Kommes, Public Health Prevention Coordinator for the Sioux Falls Health Department. “We appreciate the partnership with our Parks and Recreation Department to throw this annual event, and we are looking forward to another great Blue Move 5K this Saturday.”

The Blue Move 5K is grateful for sponsors AARP South Dakota, Health Connect, and Prairie Farms.

For race information, you can email livewell@siouxfalls.org, call 605-367-8031, or go to the Live Well website at LiveWellSiouxFalls.Org/Move-Well/BlueMove5k/.

