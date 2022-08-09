Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Blue Move 5K Run/Walk to raise awareness of Colorectal Cancer Aug. 13

Running Shoes
Running Shoes
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Live Well Sioux Falls and Falls Community Health invite you to the fifth annual Blue Move 5K Run/Walk event.

The event takes place on Sat., Aug. 13, 2022, at Cherry Rock Park and includes a 5K route for runners and a shorter route for walkers.

Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of death from cancer for men and women combined, but it is treatable with early detection. The registration fees from the Blue Move 5K help underserved patients access potentially lifesaving colorectal cancer screenings. The race registration fee is $35 before Aug. 11 or $40 on race day. Ages 12 and under are free. Top runners will be recognized—and the “best dressed blue” runner or walker will receive an award, according to a press release from the City of Sioux Falls.

“We’re excited to be back for our Fifth Annual Blue Move, which is such a unique way for us to get out into the community and raise awareness about colorectal cancer,” says Shelby Kommes, Public Health Prevention Coordinator for the Sioux Falls Health Department. “We appreciate the partnership with our Parks and Recreation Department to throw this annual event, and we are looking forward to another great Blue Move 5K this Saturday.”

The Blue Move 5K is grateful for sponsors AARP South Dakota, Health Connect, and Prairie Farms.

For race information, you can email livewell@siouxfalls.org, call 605-367-8031, or go to the Live Well website at LiveWellSiouxFalls.Org/Move-Well/BlueMove5k/.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle generic
One dies on first day of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
File image.
2nd fatal crash reported at 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
File.
Authorities identify woman killed in crash near Woonsocket
36-year-old Wayne Tobias set to be paroled on Tuesday, August 9. The DOC says he is likely to...
DOC warns high-risk parolee to live in Sioux Falls
A sign marks the water line from 2002 near Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area,...
More human remains discovered as drought dries Lake Mead

Latest News

The event will be the first of its kind in Canton.
Civil War Days brings history to life in Canton
Kendyl of Sturgis, who was born with spina bifida met the Lieutenant Governor at the Hamsters...
Hamsters USA raised $467,050 for kids with disabilities served by LifeScape
Mitchell High School (file photo)
Architect revises plans for new Mitchell school after budget concerns
Augustana Research Institute Seeking Applications to Help More Organizations Gain Access to...
Augustana accepting applications from organizations in need of research support