Civil War Days brings history to life in Canton

“There’s head knowledge and there’s heart knowledge and experiencing something like this brings things to life in a way that you just can’t do by reading it in a textbook.”
The event will be the first of its kind in Canton.
By Ernest Cottier
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CANTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This weekend you can take a step back in history with the Canton Civil War Days.

The event will feature a Civil War battle re-enactment, side shows, vendors, music, and much more.

Dave Renli has been re-enacting Civil War battles around the country for over 30 years.

This weekend will be extra special though as he’ll help bring canton their first ever Civil War Days in the city’s history.

”There has not been one in South Dakota in years and years, getting one in canton a town that is so rich in the heritage of homesteaders who moved to this area is such a good thing,” Reenactor Dave Renli said.

Renli is part of a group of people who are making Civil War Days a reality in Canton.

The group hopes that the event is not only fun for everyone but that it can also help people both young and old learn what the Civil War was really like.

“There’s head knowledge and there’s heart knowledge and experiencing something like this brings things to life in a way that you just can’t do by reading it in a textbook,” Renli said.

No Civil War battles were ever fought in the state of South Dakota, but several veterans moved to the Canton area after the fighting had finished.

Organizers are planning to honor those that were buried in the Canton at the event.

”I’ve been doing research on all of the veterans buried here we have a list of over 80 of them and we’re going to have a short ceremony out here on Sunday just reading their names and having a 21-gun salute,” Local Historian Bill Peterson said.

Canton Civil War Days run August 13 and 14. For more information click here.

