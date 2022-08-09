East Central CASA in need of volunteers for foster children

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The East Central Court Appointed Special Advocates, otherwise known as CASA, are looking for more volunteers to advocate for foster children in eastern South Dakota.

East Central Casa represents foster children in Codington, Clark, Grank, Deuel, Hamlin, Brookings, Lake, Minor, Moody and Kingsbury County. They have served over 100 children in foster care this year through their volunteer advocates.

The volunteers are matched with a child or group of siblings in foster care and represent their best interests in court proceedings.

”So, they get to know the foster parents, the biological parents, teachers, counselors, therapists, anybody that’s involved in the child’s life, and they make recommendations to the judge about what is in the child’s best interest,” said East Central CASA Executive Director Julie Wermers.

The organization, however, is currently in need of more volunteers.

”East Central CASA, we have wonderful volunteers. The ones we have work so hard, but we are probably about 15 short to really do justice to our families and get in there and spend time like we need to,” said East Central Casa Program Director Terri Mielitz.

The organization is specifically in need of Native American volunteers. According to Wermers, 40% of the cases East Central CASA has involve Native American children.

”When we make the appointment of a volunteer to a child or to the family, we try to make the best match that we can. Of course, having volunteers that look the same as the children they’re representing is important,” said Wermers.

East Central CASA will be holding a Bubble Bash event Thursday evening in Watertown. The event will feature raffle prizes to help raise money for supplies and opportunities for community members to learn more about becoming a CASA volunteer.

Carrie Overby has been a CASA volunteer since 2019. She says seeing children find loving homes is the most rewarding part.

”My very first case, I still have contact. They’re now being adopted. They call me their grandma, so I’m super excited about that,” said Overby.

Becoming a volunteer also means providing stability to children who are in unstable conditions.

“If they were moving around, the stability of having one CASA volunteer with them, knowing that he or she can be trusted and will advocate for them in the court, that’s huge,” said Overby.

