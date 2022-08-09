Avera Medical Minute
Federal court denies tribe a review of uranium license

The flag of the Oglala Sioux Tribe.
The flag of the Oglala Sioux Tribe.(OST)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - A federal appeals court has denied the Oglala Sioux Tribe’s request for a review of a U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission decision to grant a license for a potential uranium mine in southwestern South Dakota.

The tribe was not properly consulted on the potential impact to cultural resources. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit found that the Nuclear Regulatory Commission complied with federal law when it granted Powertech, Inc. a license to mine uranium at a 10,000-acre site near Edgemont, South Dakota.

The Oglala Sioux Tribe has mounted a years-long effort to halt the project. It argues that the mine would endanger tribal cultural and environmental resources.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

