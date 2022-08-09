Hamsters USA raised $467,050 for kids with disabilities served by LifeScape

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Hamsters USA, an international motorcycle group, gathered this Rally Week in Spearfish and raised $467,050 for kids with disabilities served by LifeScape in Rapid City.

Funds were raised through a silent auction, a separate event -- Arizona Bike Week -- and a “cash call” made by two veteran Hamster members. In addition, special guest Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden raised $3,500 through a live auction of a branding iron he had forged and donated.

Hamsters USA has raised and donated funds at their annual meeting and banquet for the last 17 years, now totaling over $4 million. The funds help provide physical, occupational, speech, and behavioral therapies for kids in the Blacks Hills and beyond. Clinicians from LifeScape drive over 10,000 miles each month to deliver services to kids in their own communities – in their homes, schools, and daycare centers.

A closer look at the difference they’re making

One of the children served at LifeScape is five-year-old Kendyl of Sturgis, who was born with spina bifida. Kendyl, her two siblings, and her parents, Kelle and Jeff, made a stage appearance at the Hamsters USA annual banquet on Aug. 8. They shared their daughter’s story and how LifeScape is helping her learn to walk. Kendyl charmed the bikers with her outgoing personality and handed out Disney princess, Paw Patrol, and Star Wars stickers for them to wear on their signature goldenrod-colored t-shirts.

One of the children served at LifeScape is five-year-old Kendyl of Sturgis, who was born with spina bifida. Kendyl, her two siblings, and her parents, Kelle and Jeff, made a stage appearance (photo attached) at the Hamsters USA annual banquet on August 8th. (Life Scape SD)

Kendyl’s family moved to Sturgis last year from Oregon. She receives physical therapy at LifeScape and has ankle/foot orthotics (AFOs) from LifeScape affiliate RISE Custom Solutions, which stabilize her for standing. “It’s a great environment--just the best,” said Kelle. Jeff thanked the Hamsters for helping their daughter meet her full potential.

“We are so, so grateful to Hamsters USA,” says Jessica Wells, President of the LifeScape Foundation. “For 17 years, they have helped keep services available for hundreds of kids at LifeScape Rapid City. The difference they’ve made in children’s lives in Western South Dakota is impossible to measure. The funds they raise and their genuine concern for children with disabilities is heartwarming and inspiring. This is our favorite day of the year!”

