Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Hamsters USA raised $467,050 for kids with disabilities served by LifeScape

Kendyl of Sturgis, who was born with spina bifida met the Lieutenant Governor at the Hamsters...
Kendyl of Sturgis, who was born with spina bifida met the Lieutenant Governor at the Hamsters USA annual banquet and she pointed out that other people were waiting to get stickers, implying he should move on!(Life Scape SD)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Hamsters USA, an international motorcycle group, gathered this Rally Week in Spearfish and raised $467,050 for kids with disabilities served by LifeScape in Rapid City.

Funds were raised through a silent auction, a separate event -- Arizona Bike Week -- and a “cash call” made by two veteran Hamster members. In addition, special guest Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden raised $3,500 through a live auction of a branding iron he had forged and donated.

Hamsters USA has raised and donated funds at their annual meeting and banquet for the last 17 years, now totaling over $4 million. The funds help provide physical, occupational, speech, and behavioral therapies for kids in the Blacks Hills and beyond. Clinicians from LifeScape drive over 10,000 miles each month to deliver services to kids in their own communities – in their homes, schools, and daycare centers.

A closer look at the difference they’re making

One of the children served at LifeScape is five-year-old Kendyl of Sturgis, who was born with spina bifida. Kendyl, her two siblings, and her parents, Kelle and Jeff, made a stage appearance at the Hamsters USA annual banquet on Aug. 8. They shared their daughter’s story and how LifeScape is helping her learn to walk. Kendyl charmed the bikers with her outgoing personality and handed out Disney princess, Paw Patrol, and Star Wars stickers for them to wear on their signature goldenrod-colored t-shirts.

One of the children served at LifeScape is five-year-old Kendyl of Sturgis, who was born with...
One of the children served at LifeScape is five-year-old Kendyl of Sturgis, who was born with spina bifida. Kendyl, her two siblings, and her parents, Kelle and Jeff, made a stage appearance (photo attached) at the Hamsters USA annual banquet on August 8th.(Life Scape SD)

Kendyl’s family moved to Sturgis last year from Oregon. She receives physical therapy at LifeScape and has ankle/foot orthotics (AFOs) from LifeScape affiliate RISE Custom Solutions, which stabilize her for standing. “It’s a great environment--just the best,” said Kelle. Jeff thanked the Hamsters for helping their daughter meet her full potential.

“We are so, so grateful to Hamsters USA,” says Jessica Wells, President of the LifeScape Foundation. “For 17 years, they have helped keep services available for hundreds of kids at LifeScape Rapid City. The difference they’ve made in children’s lives in Western South Dakota is impossible to measure. The funds they raise and their genuine concern for children with disabilities is heartwarming and inspiring. This is our favorite day of the year!”

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle generic
One dies on first day of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
File image.
2nd fatal crash reported at 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
File.
Authorities identify woman killed in crash near Woonsocket
The South Dakota DOC says an inmate who is likely to re-offend will be released from prison soon.
DOC warns high-risk parolee to live in Sioux Falls
A sign marks the water line from 2002 near Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area,...
More human remains discovered as drought dries Lake Mead

Latest News

The event will be the first of its kind in Canton.
Civil War Days brings history to life in Canton
Mitchell High School (file photo)
Architect revises plans for new Mitchell school after budget concerns
Augustana Research Institute Seeking Applications to Help More Organizations Gain Access to...
Augustana accepting applications from organizations in need of research support
There will be plenty of live music and art at a big downtown event this weekend. The Four...
Four Winds Music & Art Festival takes place this weekend