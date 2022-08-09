Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Minnesota official touts CHIPS Act signing

Melissa Hortman, D-Minnesota House Speaker
Melissa Hortman, D-Minnesota House Speaker(DC Bureau)
By Josh Rultenberg
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Biden signed a bipartisan bill Tuesday to encourage semiconductor companies to build chip plants here in this country. The Biden administration said this will help the U.S. compete with China moving forward.

Biden said the CHIPS and Science Act will lower costs, create jobs, strengthen supply chains. Now that it is law, American companies can apply for $280 billion in federal grants and tax breaks to boost its semiconductor chip manufacturing through 2026.

“Today, I’m signing into law the CHIPS and Science Act, a once in a generation investment in America itself,” said Biden.

The CHIPS Act also forces Congress to allocate more money for research programs, run by the Department of Commerce, so the country can stay technologically competitive with China for decades.

“Right now, we don’t make any of the sophisticated chips that we need for military equipment in America. We buy it all from Taiwan, one company in Taiwan. This will allow us to not only be secure but leap ahead,” said Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman attended Tuesday’s signing ceremony She said this bill is exactly what Minnesota and the rest of the country needs.

“It’s exciting to see a future of investing in American-made technology. And like the president said today, it’s important that they’re good union jobs and that everybody in our economy has a chance to benefit from them,” said Hortman.

Meanwhile, there are some Republicans who claim the CHIPS Act will raise taxes and make inflation worse while others supported the bill.

The White House said the new legislation is already working, citing several companies who have announced nearly $50 billion in additional semiconductor manufacturing investments.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image.
2nd fatal crash reported at 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Motorcycle generic
One dies on first day of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
36-year-old Wayne Tobias set to be paroled on Tuesday, August 9. The DOC says he is likely to...
DOC warns high-risk parolee to live in Sioux Falls
File.
Authorities identify woman killed in crash near Woonsocket
A sign marks the water line from 2002 near Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area,...
More human remains discovered as drought dries Lake Mead

Latest News

Tudor Dixon participates in a firearms training at Recoil Firearms in Taylor, Michigan.
Tudor Dixon on receiving Donald Trump's endorsement in GOP governor's primary
Roughly 100 protestors from across the region gathered in Pierre for a two day protest to make...
Pro-choice protestors rally in Pierre to protest state’s abortion law
Protestors from across the region gathered in Pierre for a two-day protest to make their...
Pro-choice protestors gather in Pierre
South Dakota's "Railroad Board and Railroad Authority" held a virtual meeting to get feedback...
South Dakota "Railroad Board" meets to discuss "quiet zones"
abortion pill protest
Legal battles begin over abortion pill as several states move to restrict or ban abortion