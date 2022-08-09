Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

SiouxFalls.Business Report: Busy summer for working teens; SD cookie company strikes big deal

Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In this week’s SiouxFalls.Business Report, Jodi Schwan discusses a surge of teen workers and the impact they’ve had on local businesses. Plus, a South Dakota cookie company strikes a deal with Wal-Mart on a treat that’s growing in popularity.

You can stay up to date on the latest local business headlines by visiting SiouxFalls.Business.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image.
2nd fatal crash reported at 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Motorcycle generic
One dies on first day of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
36-year-old Wayne Tobias set to be paroled on Tuesday, August 9. The DOC says he is likely to...
DOC warns high-risk parolee to live in Sioux Falls
File.
Authorities identify woman killed in crash near Woonsocket
A sign marks the water line from 2002 near Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area,...
More human remains discovered as drought dries Lake Mead

Latest News

Rain Chances on Thursday
Phil Schreck's Tuesday Night Weather Forecast
South Dakota short on hundreds of teachers as school year nears
East Central CASA staff say they need around 15 more volunteers to serve the children in their...
East Central CASA in need of volunteers for foster children
Elderly person's hands
Nursing Home to close in Armour