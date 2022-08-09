SiouxFalls.Business Report: Busy summer for working teens; SD cookie company strikes big deal
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In this week’s SiouxFalls.Business Report, Jodi Schwan discusses a surge of teen workers and the impact they’ve had on local businesses. Plus, a South Dakota cookie company strikes a deal with Wal-Mart on a treat that’s growing in popularity.
