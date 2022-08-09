Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota representatives respond to FBI’s move to search Trump’s estate

File photo shows President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate behind mangrove trees in Palm...
File photo shows President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate behind mangrove trees in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/J. David Ake)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Senator Mike Rounds (R, S.D.) and Gov. Kristi Noem released their statements on the FBI’s move to investigate Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate as part of a federal investigation into whether the former president took classified records from the White House.

A separate grand jury is investigating efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, and it all adds to potential legal peril for Trump as he lays the groundwork for a potential repeat run for the White House.

Trump was physically in New York when the search took place on Monday. According to the Associated Press, Trump and his allies quickly sought to cast the search as a weaponization of the criminal justice system and a Democratic-driven effort to keep him from winning another term in 2024 — though the Biden White House said it had no prior knowledge of the investigation.

South Dakota representatives Senator Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) and Gov. Kristi Noem responded to the FBI’s move with the following statements.

Rounds on Trump Raid
Rounds on Trump Raid(Mike Rounds)

“The FBI raid on President Trump’s home is an unprecedented political weaponization of the Justice Department. They’ve been after President Trump as a candidate, as President, and now as a former President. Using the criminal justice system in this manner is un-American.”

Gov. Kristi Noem

