Stig wonders if he can keep all of his offensive guys happy at SDSU

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -We heard last week from John Stiegelmeier about how good his offense was going to be with Mark Gronowski back from his injury. He called it maye his best offense ever which is really saying something.

But with Davis, Kraft and the Jahnke’s the quarterback with have lots to work with. In fact, Stig is sort of concerned about one thing that most teams never have an issue with.

”To be honest with you I asked the offense how are we going to take care of all these guys? How are we going to keep them all happy? And they assured me they would be happy, so I think Isiah Davis is one of the best in the nation and we’ve got two really good offensive linemen and we have two really good tight ends. So we’re blessed. And we good second string guys too so it’s a good year for the Jackrabbits on offense,”says the SDSU Head Coach John Stiegelmeier.

And he also mentioned the talented receivers led by the Janke twins. But Gronowski being healthy again is a big key. And he has a surplus of weapons to work with so expect for this team to score a ton of points. They open the season at Iowa against Seth Benson of Sioux Falls and his Hawkeyes.

