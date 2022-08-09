Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

WATCH: Duke football player shocks team with singing voice

Offensive lineman Chance Lytle serenaded his teammates at training camp. (Source: DUKE FOOTBALL, TIKTOK, CNN, Duke Football/TikTok)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURHAM, N.C. (CNN) – A Duke University football player serenaded his teammates with a voice some may not expect out of a 6 feet 7 inches tall, 329-pound offensive lineman.

His teammates quietly watched and filmed Chance Lytle as he sang at training camp.

When he was done, everyone cheered and jumped up and down as if they won a game or scored a touchdown.

Lytle transferred from the University of Colorado where he graduated with a dual degree in Music and Voice Performance and Psychology.

The video on TikTok already has more than 50,000 likes.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle generic
One dies on first day of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
File image.
2nd fatal crash reported at 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
File.
Authorities identify woman killed in crash near Woonsocket
A sign marks the water line from 2002 near Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area,...
More human remains discovered as drought dries Lake Mead
The South Dakota DOC says an inmate who is likely to re-offend will be released from prison soon.
DOC warns high-risk parolee to live in Sioux Falls

Latest News

FILE - Doug Mastriano, speaks at an event on July 1, 2022, at the state Capitol in Harrisburg,...
1/6 panel to interview Pa. governor nominee Mastriano
Augustana Research Institute Seeking Applications to Help More Organizations Gain Access to...
Augustana is accepting applications from organizations in need of research support
This photo combo of images provided by the Kent County Sheriff and Delaware Department of...
Jury selection begins in 2nd trial in Whitmer kidnap plot
President Joe Biden talks about the future during a bill-signing ceremony for the Inflation...
Biden: 'Fundamental change' taking place
A series of explosions rock an area that is part of a Russian air base in Crimea.
Large explosions rock Russian military air base in Crimea