39th Annual Ag Appreciation Day at the Sioux Empire Fair

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Agriculture is South Dakota’s largest industry so today the Sioux Falls chamber of commerce and sponsors from around the area decided to give back to farmers.

”This whole event does take a lot of volunteer time, organization, and a lot of prep so for the farmers it’s just a day where they can feel appreciated and just be reminded that what they do on their farm or ranch really does matter for people across the country,” Volunteer Event Chair Jay Bucholz said.

The entire event, from admission to the fairgrounds to the lunch, was free making it possible for over 2,500 farmers to come out.

Ag Appreciation Day is put on entirely by volunteers from throughout the Sioux Falls area.

”The genuineness of this event really speaks volumes, you have over 150 volunteers coming out to serve a meal and that might sound simple but the genuineness behind that and the support of our community behind it really makes it a unique event,” Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce VP of Member Relations Holly Rader said.

Ag Day has stood the test of time as this year marks the 39th year of the annual event that started in the early 1980′s.

”It is truly remarkable but the reason for that is that agriculture is the backbone of not only the state, being the number one industry, but also the largest city in South Dakota relies on agriculture day in and day out to be the foundation of what makes it run,” Rader said.

