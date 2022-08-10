Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

39th Annual Ag Appreciation Day at the Sioux Empire Fair

Agriculture is South Dakota’s largest industry so today the Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce and sponsors from around the area decided to give back to farmers.
The event gives back to local farmers.
The event gives back to local farmers.(Dakota News Now)
By Ernest Cottier
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Agriculture is South Dakota’s largest industry so today the Sioux Falls chamber of commerce and sponsors from around the area decided to give back to farmers.

”This whole event does take a lot of volunteer time, organization, and a lot of prep so for the farmers it’s just a day where they can feel appreciated and just be reminded that what they do on their farm or ranch really does matter for people across the country,” Volunteer Event Chair Jay Bucholz said.

The entire event, from admission to the fairgrounds to the lunch, was free making it possible for over 2,500 farmers to come out.

Ag Appreciation Day is put on entirely by volunteers from throughout the Sioux Falls area.

”The genuineness of this event really speaks volumes, you have over 150 volunteers coming out to serve a meal and that might sound simple but the genuineness behind that and the support of our community behind it really makes it a unique event,” Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce VP of Member Relations Holly Rader said.

Ag Day has stood the test of time as this year marks the 39th year of the annual event that started in the early 1980′s.

”It is truly remarkable but the reason for that is that agriculture is the backbone of not only the state, being the number one industry, but also the largest city in South Dakota relies on agriculture day in and day out to be the foundation of what makes it run,” Rader said.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

36-year-old Wayne Tobias set to be paroled on Tuesday, August 9. The DOC says he is likely to...
DOC warns high-risk parolee to live in Sioux Falls
Police are on the scene of an incident near 12th Street and Kiwanis Avenue in Sioux Falls.
BREAKING: One dead after shootout with police in Sioux Falls
Before and after satellite images taken of Death Valley's 1,000-year rain event.
Death Valley experiences a ‘1,000 year’ rain event, National Weather Service says
File image.
2nd fatal crash reported at 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
A family shares details about the possible identity of the first set of skeletal remains found...
‘I still feel it is him’: Sister says skeletal remains at Lake Mead is missing brother with Mafia ties

Latest News

The South Dakota Highway Patrol said first responders are treating the occupants of the truck...
Semi-truck crashes into house off I-90
Wild Wednesday: Amazon Parrot
Wild Wednesday: Learning about the Amazon Parrot
gavel
Federal court denies tribe a review of uranium license
Wednesday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Sunny and warm