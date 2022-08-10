Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Another state will no longer tax feminine hygiene products, diapers

Colorado is no longer taxing feminine hygiene products and diapers.
Colorado is no longer taxing feminine hygiene products and diapers.(khunkorn via canva)
By Lindsey Grewe and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV/Gray News) - Colorado is joining several other states when it comes to no longer taxing diapers or feminine hygiene products.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said the state has removed the sales tax permanently on such items sold at grocery stores and drug stores.

“We said diapers and feminine products are necessities that should be like apples and oranges; there’s no sales tax, it’s not a luxury item. So, we permanently removed the sales tax from those items,” Polis said.

Two female state representatives and two female state senators also said they supported the removal of those taxes.

“Removing the tax on dignity is a smart move, not only to save Coloradans’ money on essential products but to help remove the stigma around these everyday items,” said Rep. Susan Lontine.

KKTV reports the bill would go into effect on Wednesday.

“This is about dignity. The more we can make these products affordable, the more access folks will have to these essential products, and the more money folks across our state will save,” said Sen. Sonya Jaquez Lewis.

Lawmakers said the bill passed earlier this year with Democrat and Republican support within the state.

Copyright 2022 via KKTV Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image.
2nd fatal crash reported at 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Motorcycle generic
One dies on first day of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
36-year-old Wayne Tobias set to be paroled on Tuesday, August 9. The DOC says he is likely to...
DOC warns high-risk parolee to live in Sioux Falls
File.
Authorities identify woman killed in crash near Woonsocket
A man suspected to have been killed by the bison that injured an Ellsworth County Deputy was...
Charging bison injures deputy; animal’s owner found dead

Latest News

The entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is shown, Monday, Aug. 8,...
FBI searches Trump’s Florida estate for classified records
FILE PHOTO - The circumstances surrounding the seizure were not immediately known. The...
Rep. Scott Perry says FBI agents seized his cellphone
Police are on the scene of an incident near 12th Street and Kiwanis Avenue in Sioux Falls.
Police investigating incident near 12th and Kiwanis in Sioux Falls
Albuquerque Police Deputy Chief of Investigations Cecily Barker holds a flyer with photos of a...
Afghan man charged in killing of 2 Muslims in Albuquerque