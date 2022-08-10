Avera Medical Minute
Canaries try to keep their winning ways going against DockHounds

Birds try to gain ground in playoff race
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OCONOMOWOC, WI (Dakota News Now) -The Canaries started the night just 4 games out of a playoff spot with back to back series with the Lake Country DockHounds on the schedule. Tonight they were in Oconomowoc, WI for the first of 3 games on the road.

Jabarie Henry (25th) and Gavin LaValley hit back to back HR’s in the first inning. But the DockHounds responded with 6 in their half of the frame for a big lead they never gave up. Casey Dykstra had a 3-run home run in that 6-run uprising and it led to a 10-5 win. LaValley had 2 hits and 3 RBI’s for Sioux Falls as the Birds record dropped to 29-44. They play 2 more in Wisconsin before returning home to play the DockHounds over the weekend at the Birdcage.

