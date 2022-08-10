DCI investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Department of Criminal Investigation is investigating the officer-involved shooting that left one suspect dead on Tuesday.

Chief Thum said on Tuesday, Aug. 9 around 5:30 p.m., a Sioux Falls police officer and a Minnehaha County deputy were working together when they attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle at W. 12th St. and Garfield. Immediately after the suspect’s vehicle stopped, three people ran from the scene. While running away, one of the suspects produced a firearm and fired at officers. The officers returned fire and fatally struck the suspect with the gun.

Authorities are still looking for a fourth suspect who, while officers were engaging the suspect who was shooting, backed up the suspect’s car- a Bonneville- and stuck the unoccupied patrol car before fleeing the scene.

Chief Thum said of the people who initially fled, officers were able to find one unarmed suspect in a nearby shed, and the female suspect was also located and apprehended.

Both officers were put on a five-day administrative leave as is standard protocol. Thum said peer support and resources are available for the officers involved in the shooting.

The increase in violence is a cause for concern

“The willingness of people to use firearms against law enforcement, we’ve talked about, it’s alarming,” said Thum. “These people are trying to kill our officers, and that’s something we are obviously very concerned about.”

Chief Thum said most of the officer-involved shootings take place with people who have already had a record with the justice system, and more needs to be done with justice reform.

Both Chief Thum and Sheriff Milstead with Minnehaha County said Sioux Falls was very close to losing an officer in Tuesday’s shooting.

“People in our community, I think continue to believe, and I believe, that this is still one of the safest places in America,” said Sheriff Milstead. “But we have a violent crime in our community that we haven’t seen at this level, and so it raises concern.”

Sherrif Milstead said a study conducted by the FBI shows the year 2021 was the deadliest year for law enforcement since the 9/11 attacks.

Safety is a community effort

Both Milstead, Thum, and Sam Clemens said the community can help reduce crimes involving firearms by simply locking their cars and taking their firearms with them. Clemens says firearms are reported stolen every week, and the majority of firearms involved in violent crimes were stolen.

Sherrif Milstead said he’s very worried when a 14-year-old can pick up a gun and show no fear of using it. Chief Thum said anyone can take time out of their day to help nurture the youth in the community. The Sioux 52 Mentoring Program is something anyone can attend and make an impact on youth.

Do what you can to keep the community safe by being accountable for your property and prevent guns from getting into the wrong hands.

