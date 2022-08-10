Labor Department Awards $140,000 to expand apprenticeships

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Department of Labor and Regulation (DLR) has awarded $140,000 to expand the number of Registered Apprenticeships Programs in South Dakota.

Businesses, registered apprenticeship sponsors, and education and training providers could apply for up to $10,000 in incentive funding to help offset the initial start-up costs when developing a new program, according to a press release from the city.

“Registered apprenticeships are a great way for businesses to build a quality workforce with the exact skills they need to fill their openings,” said state Labor and Regulation Secretary, Marcia Hultman.

Priority was given to programs designed to increase engagement for under-represented populations, such as females, Native Americans, limited-English proficient individuals, youth ages 16 to 24, and individuals with disabilities.

“We have a pool of untapped workers ready to learn new skills, and this will expand training opportunities, especially in rural communities,” said Hultman.

Fourteen businesses were approved for the following occupations and received $10,000 each

Angelhaus: behavioral health aide

Howe Inc.: fire sprinkler fitter

HRMC: information technology specialist

Independent Health Solutions: community health worker

Lester Robbins: concrete construction laborer

North American Drainage: trench technician, equipment operator, ag construction contractor

River City Transit: Driver, CDL and non-CDL

Roger’s Pharmacy: pharmacy technician

Rosenbauer America: paint technician

Rosenbauer America: welder

Stems LLC: specialty crop farm worker

Temperature Technology, Inc.: electrician, HVAC service technician

Venner Farms: farm worker

Wheeler Manufacturing: press shop technician

Award recipients will work with DLR staff for the next few months to develop their programs and submit them to the U.S. Department of Labor for approval by National Apprenticeship Week celebrated in November.

The U.S. DOL Apprenticeship State Expansion Grant funds 100% of this initiative.

For more information on apprenticeships, visit StartTodaySD.com.

