Myers says Warriors defense will be unstoppable

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Washington Warriors are eager to regain their lofty status in 11-AAA Football led by #99 Abraham Myers who will terrorize quarterbacks again this year. He’s featured on the Pigskin Preview Magazine and headed for a Division One career at North Dakota State. And he just started playing football his freshman year!

Myers is very confident in his Warrior defense and tells us why. ”I think we have a tough group. We have a few little bumps that we need to fix but we’re still far away from week one so I think we’ll be ready by week one and we just need to lock in and when we play together our defense is like unstoppable.”

The Warriors have some exciting weapons on offense back as well. So they could be in line for a big improvement this fall with Myers leading the way.

