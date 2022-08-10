Avera Medical Minute
Noem & colleagues ask Biden to lift vaccine mandate on international travel

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Noem and 16 other Republican governors sent a letter to President Joe Biden asking him to end vaccine mandates for all non-U.S. citizen travelers entering the United States.

“Over the last several months, countries around the world dropped mandatory vaccine requirements for visitors from Australia to Israel to almost every country in Europe,” the letter reads. “The continued requirements, even as other countries are moving in the opposite direction, put us at a competitive disadvantage as our states work to welcome international travelers, attract foreign business prospects, and host global athletic competitions.”

According to a press release from Noem’s office, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Noem was the only governor in America who never ordered a single business or church to close or even defined what an “essential business” was. She also never instituted mask or vaccine mandates.

You can find the letter here.

Governor Noem was joined by the following Republican governors in signing the letter: Alabama Governor Kay Ivey, Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, Idaho Governor Brad Little, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, Missouri Governor Mike Parson, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, and Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon.

