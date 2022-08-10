Police: Suspect fired gun after asking strange questions- possible threat to public

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report the suspect fired a gun into the air after discovering some men working next to a car with construction plates were not state employees.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said around 8:15 a.m. in northeast Sioux Falls, people were working next to a vehicle that had a construction license plate when a man pulled up in a tan pickup truck and asked the workers if they were state employees. After the people said they were not state employees, the suspect pulled a shotgun, held it outside the window of his car, and fired one shot into the air. No injuries were reported.

Clemens said the suspect fled the scene after firing the shotgun, and a blue pickup truck that was parked close to them also fled the scene. Police were able to locate the blue pickup truck, but lost track of it after an attempted traffic stop turned into a pursuit.

Officers said no shell casing was found at the scene, but depending on the model of the shotgun, the casing may not have been pumped out of the gun.

Clemens said authorities do not know why the suspect asked the question and said “there’s a chance he could be a threat to the public.”

