Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

SDSU Football is all about the team and the chance to make it back to Frisco

Jacks have one goal in mind, to win the FCS Championship
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was Meet the Press day in Brookings for the SDSU football team. A team with very high hopes again this year and as we’ve heard from John Stiegelmeier recently, a very talented bunch.

Last night he talked about keeping the offensive guys happy. But that doesn’t sound like it will be a problem. This group has really focused on bringing both sides of the ball together and grinding when the cameras aren’t rolling to get back to Frisco and the National Championship

Tucker Kraft says, “I don’t think that all eleven people on the field were playing as a unit last year. I believe that this year, the spring that we’ve had, I believe that as an offensive and defensive unit and in our locker room environment we have molded together and we’re ready to compete as a team. A full team.”

Isaiah Davis says, “This summer and off season (the difference) is the extra work that everybody else has put in. Everybody wants that. We’ve been close two times since I’ve been here, semifinals and national championship once, so I think the big thing is putting the extra work in when nobody is watching and the focus on little things.”

The Jacks are ranked in the Top 5 in all the FCS pre-season polls that have been released and 2nd in the Missouri Valley behind NDSU. South Dakota State lost to Montana State in the semi’s last year and the Bison went on to win another National Championship in F-C-S football...

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image.
2nd fatal crash reported at 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Motorcycle generic
One dies on first day of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
36-year-old Wayne Tobias set to be paroled on Tuesday, August 9. The DOC says he is likely to...
DOC warns high-risk parolee to live in Sioux Falls
File.
Authorities identify woman killed in crash near Woonsocket
A man suspected to have been killed by the bison that injured an Ellsworth County Deputy was...
Charging bison injures deputy; animal’s owner found dead

Latest News

Washington's Abraham Myers has extreme confidence in his defense
Myers says Warriors defense will be unstoppable
Canaries falls at Lake Country despite 3 RBI's from LaValley
Canaries try to keep their winning ways going against DockHounds
Canaries falls at Lake Country despite 3 RBI's from LaValley
Canaries fall to DockHounds after early lead as Henry homers again, LaValley knocks in 3
Washington's Abraham Myers has extreme confidence in his defense
Abraham Myers has confidence in his Washington Warriors defense