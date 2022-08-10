SDSU Football is all about the team and the chance to make it back to Frisco

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was Meet the Press day in Brookings for the SDSU football team. A team with very high hopes again this year and as we’ve heard from John Stiegelmeier recently, a very talented bunch.

Last night he talked about keeping the offensive guys happy. But that doesn’t sound like it will be a problem. This group has really focused on bringing both sides of the ball together and grinding when the cameras aren’t rolling to get back to Frisco and the National Championship

Tucker Kraft says, “I don’t think that all eleven people on the field were playing as a unit last year. I believe that this year, the spring that we’ve had, I believe that as an offensive and defensive unit and in our locker room environment we have molded together and we’re ready to compete as a team. A full team.”

Isaiah Davis says, “This summer and off season (the difference) is the extra work that everybody else has put in. Everybody wants that. We’ve been close two times since I’ve been here, semifinals and national championship once, so I think the big thing is putting the extra work in when nobody is watching and the focus on little things.”

The Jacks are ranked in the Top 5 in all the FCS pre-season polls that have been released and 2nd in the Missouri Valley behind NDSU. South Dakota State lost to Montana State in the semi’s last year and the Bison went on to win another National Championship in F-C-S football...

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.