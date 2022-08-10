Semi-truck crashes into house off I-90

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Highway Patrol said first responders are treating the passenger and driver for their injuries after a semi-truck struck a house.

According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol Facebook post, the semi-truck veered off I-90 and collided with a house in rural South Dakota. First responders have not disclosed the severity of the injuries of those who were in the truck. None of the occupants of the house were injured and exited the house safely.

Authorities say interstate traffic is not affected.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.