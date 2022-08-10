Avera Medical Minute
Semi-truck crashes into house off I-90

The South Dakota Highway Patrol said first responders are treating the occupants of the truck...
The South Dakota Highway Patrol said first responders are treating the occupants of the truck for their injuries after the semi-truck struck a house.(South Dakota Highway Patrol)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Highway Patrol said first responders are treating the passenger and driver for their injuries after a semi-truck struck a house.

According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol Facebook post, the semi-truck veered off I-90 and collided with a house in rural South Dakota. First responders have not disclosed the severity of the injuries of those who were in the truck. None of the occupants of the house were injured and exited the house safely.

Authorities say interstate traffic is not affected.

