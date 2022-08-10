Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill accepting waste tires for free until Oct. 31

Waste Tires
Waste Tires(Pexels.com)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Effective immediately, the Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill will accept waste tires from residential customers for free as part of an effort to reduce the mosquito population in Sioux Falls.

The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) obtained a grant authorizing it to issue subgrants for eligible projects for the collection and disposal of waste tires in select locations in South Dakota. The City of Sioux Falls will use the funds to dispose of waste tires to avoid standing water and eliminate breeding areas for mosquitoes.

“Waste tires pose numerous threats to our health and environment because they provide excellent breeding grounds for mosquitoes,” said Don Kuper, Landfill Superintendent. “This is a great opportunity to get rid of unwanted tires to help keep our community clean and safe.”

The landfill is located at 26750 464th Avenue, Hartford (west of Sioux Falls on 41st Street), and is open Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The landfill is closed on Sundays.

Free tire recycling is for residential customers in the five-county area of Lake, Lincoln, McCook, Minnehaha, and Turner counties. Tires from commercial businesses will have to pay a fee.

Please remember that all loads to the landfill must be tarped or in an enclosed vehicle. A $25 fee will be charged for loads arriving that are not properly tarped or secured.

General information regarding the Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill, including hours of operation, rates, and materials accepted, is located at SiouxFalls.Org/Landfill or call 605-367-8162.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family shares details about the possible identity of the first set of skeletal remains found...
‘I still feel it is him’: Sister says skeletal remains at Lake Mead is missing brother with Mafia ties
Before and after satellite images taken of Death Valley's 1,000-year rain event.
Death Valley experiences a ‘1,000 year’ rain event, National Weather Service says
Police are on the scene of an incident near 12th Street and Kiwanis Avenue in Sioux Falls.
One dead after shootout with police in Sioux Falls
36-year-old Wayne Tobias set to be paroled on Tuesday, August 9. The DOC says he is likely to...
DOC warns high-risk parolee to live in Sioux Falls
File image.
2nd fatal crash reported at 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Latest News

Sanford Health
After Sanford Investigator banned twice for animal cruelty, SAEN calls for permanent ban
COVID-19 Vaccine
Noem & colleagues ask Biden to lift vaccine mandate on international travel
Police are on the scene of an incident near 12th Street and Kiwanis Avenue in Sioux Falls.
DCI investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls
WANTED in SIOUX FALLS: Elliot Lincoln Jay Bird, 5'9" tall, 160 lbs, 27 years old.
UPDATE: Police asking for public’s help in shot fired incident