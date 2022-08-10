Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill accepting waste tires for free until Oct. 31

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Effective immediately, the Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill will accept waste tires from residential customers for free as part of an effort to reduce the mosquito population in Sioux Falls.

The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) obtained a grant authorizing it to issue subgrants for eligible projects for the collection and disposal of waste tires in select locations in South Dakota. The City of Sioux Falls will use the funds to dispose of waste tires to avoid standing water and eliminate breeding areas for mosquitoes.

“Waste tires pose numerous threats to our health and environment because they provide excellent breeding grounds for mosquitoes,” said Don Kuper, Landfill Superintendent. “This is a great opportunity to get rid of unwanted tires to help keep our community clean and safe.”

The landfill is located at 26750 464th Avenue, Hartford (west of Sioux Falls on 41st Street), and is open Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The landfill is closed on Sundays.

Free tire recycling is for residential customers in the five-county area of Lake, Lincoln, McCook, Minnehaha, and Turner counties. Tires from commercial businesses will have to pay a fee.

Please remember that all loads to the landfill must be tarped or in an enclosed vehicle. A $25 fee will be charged for loads arriving that are not properly tarped or secured.

General information regarding the Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill, including hours of operation, rates, and materials accepted, is located at SiouxFalls.Org/Landfill or call 605-367-8162.

