Sunny and warm

Wednesday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Wednesday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team(Dakota News Now)
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 7:37 AM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’ll see plenty of sunshine as we head through the rest of our Wednesday. Highs will range from the mid to upper 80s in the east, to the mid to upper 90s in central South Dakota. The wind will start to pick up a little bit this afternoon. Some isolated showers will be possible as we head into Thursday, mainly in northeastern South Dakota. Some of these showers will try to move south and impact locations like Brookings and Sioux Falls, but rainfall amounts will be very light. Highs will be a little bit cooler to the east and will only get into the mid 80s.

Friday we’ll see some extra clouds sticking around the eastern parts of the area, but temperatures will rise into the upper 80s nonetheless. Further west we’ll get back to the mid to upper 90s and even some triple digits will be possible.

Over the weekend, we’ll bring in a slight chance for some showers and thunderstorms. Highs will stay in the 90s Saturday with 80s on Sunday. Looking ahead to next week, there’s just a slight chance for some rain with highs in the mid 80s.

