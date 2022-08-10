Teachers utilizing different resources amidst inflation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -With increased costs teachers are utilizing different ways to obtain classroom resources. Whether that be through GoFundMe or Amazon Wishlist’s.

Candace Hauck is a Kindergarten teacher at Longfellow Elementary School in Mitchell.

She says while teachers do receive different assistance it really helps to provide further resources for students.

“It’s not out of the realm to think that teachers spend serval hundred dollars of their own money. Even those of us that have done it for a while,” said Candace Hauck, Kindergarten teacher.

She says her lists are primarily items that will be used throughout the year by students.

“I knew on my list that I put on there, it’s definitely things I know I’m going to purchase every year,” said Hauck.

Other teachers say they use these wishlists to help provide students with different necessities they may not have access to at home.

“I’ve actually started doing a take what you need section in my classroom so right now there’s a cart where I’ll have different drawers of hygiene items, toothbrushes, any female products, snacks for students to take,” said Samantha Stark, 7th grade teacher in Sioux City.

Stark says this has helped her better connect with her students.

“It’s actually opened a lot of different pathways for me to connect with my students too, like if a girl comes to grab something it gives her a few minutes to chat with me too if something is going on or she needs help with something,” said Stark.

They say they are excited by the response they have received with the different items on their wishlist.

Hauck recommends any teacher looking for support to take the leap

“I just hope a lot of teachers, if this is taking off that we’re going to do this and if they were second guessing it, just put your Wishlist out there because you don’t know who is going to see it and you never know who’s going to be able to help,” said Hauck.

Teachers encourage anyone wanting to support the cause to seek out local amazon wishlist at schools near them.

