Warm and muggy to round out the week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After a comfortable start to the week, the warmth and humidity has returned for our Wednesday and will continue through the end of the week.

Clouds will start to move in later in the evening Wednesday ahead of a stationary boundary from the southwest. Isolated showers and thunderstorms could be possible from early Thursday morning through early Friday morning across the eastern and northeastern parts of the area, including Aberdeen, Milbank, Marshall, Sisseton and Worthington. The rest of the area will see a mix of clouds and sunshine with only stray chances of showers and thunderstorms. Highs Thursday will range from the 70s northeast to the 90s west and southwest.

The weekend overall will be on the warmer side with a mix of clouds and sunshine and a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms returning by Sunday. Highs will remain on the warm side, in the 80s and 90s.

Models show several chances for some showers and thunderstorms heading into next week, and while chances are on the low side as of now, this is something worth monitoring at least considering the drought conditions persisting in our area. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s, though some days could remain in the 70s with cloud cover and rain chances.

