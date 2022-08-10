Avera Medical Minute
Wild Wednesday: Learning about the Amazon Parrot

By Alexandra Todd
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Oscar the Amazon Parrot joined us from the Great Plains Zoo with Education Specialist Natalie Erickson. She told us that Oscar is 45 years old! These parrots can live well into their 80′s. They are endangered as their natural habitats are dwindling. They are not recommended as exotic pets. Oscar likes to talk a lot and is a fun-loving parrot with personality!

