Woman charged after 20-month-old dies from brain trauma, burns, arrest report says

Hydia Hamilton-Smith, 23, is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center on charges of child endangerment. (Source: WXIX)
By Chancelor Winn and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) – A Cincinnati woman was arrested Friday after a 20-month-old child with serious injuries died at a hospital.

Hydia Hamilton-Smith, 23, is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center on charges of child endangerment.

According to an arrest report, Hamilton-Smith abused the boy at an apartment, leaving him with substantial physical injuries including facial trauma and extensive burns. The boy also had bruising and brain trauma due to lack of oxygen, the arrest report reads.

EMS transported the boy to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital while he was in cardiac arrest. He died at the hospital.

Officials did not clarify the relationship between Hamilton-Smith and the child.

Hamilton-Smith is being held on a $500,000 bond. She is expected in court on Aug. 15.

The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office declined to comment until a grand jury decides whether to indict Hamilton-Smith.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

