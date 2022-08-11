10pm Sportscast Wednesday, August 10th
DSU and DeSmet football, Plays, David Gravel and Bailey Schoenfelder
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was media day for the Dakota State football team in Madison. The DeSmet Bulldogs will be good again led by Damon Wilkinson. Plays of the Week, David Gravel talks dirt track racing and Bailey Schoenfelder talks MMA and how his wrestling background helps.
