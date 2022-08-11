Avera Medical Minute
5th Annual Plane Pull for Special Olympics South Dakota is Friday

By Alexandra Todd
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Special Olympics South Dakota organization is hosting its 5th annual Plane Pull fundraiser at the Maverick Air Center Friday from 5 pm to 7 pm.

Register to be part of a team online or at the event. All benefits go to the Special Olympics South Dakota programs. https://sosd.org/airplane-pull.html

