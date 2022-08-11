Avera Medical Minute
Arrests up, total crashes down so far at 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Some people walking on the side walk with some motorcyclists passing by
Some people walking on the side walk with some motorcyclists passing by(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
STURGIS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is entering its final weekend, and despite more fatal crashes, there has been an overall decline in the number of total accidents compared to last year.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol released its daily “Rally Tally” Thursday, reporting 65 total accidents this year, including three fatal. At this point in 2021, there had been 76 total crashes - though only one resulted in a death.

Total citations are down around 10% compared to last year, though more serious offenses are up slightly during this year’s rally. There have been 97 DUI arrests so far, compared to 84 last year, while there have been 86 felony drug arrests - 13 more than this point last year.

Overall traffic is higher than the five-year average, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation vehicle count. After six days, this year’s traffic count is at 354,985. The five-year average is 340,447.

