August 10th Plays of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Canaries had the bats working this past week. And you gotta get a win when you get a Grand Slam... Nick Gotta is play #5.

Jackson Boe has made plays before, but this time it was for flashing the leather for SF East at the Central Plains Region Tournament in Rapid City...

Reese Jansa finished up a dominant summer before heading off to Toledo for college golf with a women’s state amateur title in Mitchell.

Number two goes to SF native and Missouri golfer Jack Lundin who fired a 64 Saturday and won his 3rd men’s amateur title before heading back to college.

And play #1 goes to Reese Proefrock of Vermillion who also belted a grand slam, but it was in the State B championship game that his team won in extra innings at Gregory.

And those are your Plays of the Week.

