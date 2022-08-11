DeSmet will be a force on the gridiron again with Wilkinson leading the way

DESMET, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The DeSmet Bulldogs open their season on August 19th at Castlewood in what should be a great match-up for our first Football Friday.

They lost lots of talent to graduation led by Kalen Garry, but Damon Wilkinson leads a Bulldog team that should have a say in November. And our Pigskin Preview cover player feels really good about this years version of the Bulldogs.

Senior DL Damon Wilkinson says, ”We’ve got some athletes coming up so. They should be filling those spots and we should be looking tough this year.”

Head Coach Brednon Pitts says, ”We lost a lot from last year’s team but we’ve got a lot coming back. We had some big injuries at the end of the season last year and we lost in the semi-finals to Herreid-Selby and we’re going to have a lot of those kids back healthy this year. So we’re excited to get going.”

It doesn’t matter what the sport or what the year. The DeSmet Bulldogs are always in the mix for a state title and expect for more of same this fall on the gridiron...

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.