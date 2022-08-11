Avera Medical Minute
DSU has talent to replace but they have good young players ready to go

Trojans have talent to replace impact players who graduated
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 11:47 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was media day in Madison today where the Dakota State football team talked to guys like us, or in this case, Cooper Seamer.

Josh Anderson’s team returns several members from a very good defensive team that ranked very high in the country in a variety of categories. They lost 3 potential All-Americans to graduation, but still return plenty of talent on both sides of the ball. And they will take the field 2 weeks from tomorrow in Madison against arch-rival Dakota Wesleyan to start the season.

Senior DL Cody Brown says, ”As a team I feel like we’re doing well. We’ve got a lot of young guys and a lot of growth to do yet still. But we still have a few more days of fall camp to figure that stuff out.”

Sophomore DL Devonte Murphy says, ”We have a lot of young guys who have come in and maybe could play this year. And we also have some older guys and veterans who were behind those old guys who were here and they’re ready to step up and make a change.”

Head Coach Josh Anderson is glad to be back in camp, ”It’s just fun because you miss them you know. The ones that are returning you miss being around those those and they’re obviously bought in. They bring the energy that I need. Some days I might be out doing something else and come to football and need a little juice and so we pick each other up that way. It’s really important in our culture.”

The Trojans will be ready for that first game in just over two weeks after so many days of practicing against each other. And 2 years from now it will be in their brand new stadium.

