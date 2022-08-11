Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Educator arrested for distributing porn involving kids under 13, authorities say

Authorities say Brandon John Short, 23, was charged with 45 counts of distributing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13. (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - An investigation has led to the arrest of an educator in Louisiana who is accused of distributing child pornography.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, 23-year-old Brandon John Short was arrested on Tuesday and charged with 45 counts of distributing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.

WAFB reports Short allegedly distributed images/videos that authorities said are believed to be child pornography on social media.

According to Short’s arrest warrant, the images/videos depicted young girls being sexually abused and assaulted by adult men, which were privately messaged to KIK users on the app.

Officials booked Short into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

The East Baton Rouge Parish School System confirmed that Short was hired in August 2021. School officials said his background check and fingerprints were cleared upon that employment.

According to the school system, Short was assigned as an itinerant teacher at Ryan Elementary School.

The 23-year-old has since been placed on administrative leave.

Copyright 2022 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family shares details about the possible identity of the first set of skeletal remains found...
‘I still feel it is him’: Sister says skeletal remains at Lake Mead is missing brother with Mafia ties
Police are on the scene of an incident near 12th Street and Kiwanis Avenue in Sioux Falls.
One dead after shootout with police in Sioux Falls
Before and after satellite images taken of Death Valley's 1,000-year rain event.
Death Valley experiences a ‘1,000 year’ rain event, National Weather Service says
36-year-old Wayne Tobias set to be paroled on Tuesday, August 9. The DOC says he is likely to...
DOC warns high-risk parolee to live in Sioux Falls
File image.
2nd fatal crash reported at 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Latest News

FILE - Firefighters work the scene of a helicopter crash where former NBA basketball star Kobe...
Lawyer: Photos of Kobe Bryant’s remains shared ‘for a laugh’
Seven shootings in Sioux Falls involving officers reflects national trend
Police chief, sheriff say violent crime spike has many reasons
Police chief, sheriff say police shooting spike has many reasons
Brian and April Amburgey walk through Lafayette Square in Washington, D.C.
Kentucky advocate celebrates signing of PACT Act