Emergency Management searching for police reserve applicants

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Emergency Management is searching for applicants to become reserve officers for the Sioux Falls Police Department.

The Minnehaha County Emergency Management Assistant Director, Doug Blomker said that these are volunteer positions that would require around 11 hours per week of the volunteers’ time as they assist SFPD officers in their duties. Potential candidates should be at least 21 years old by the time they are sworn in.

Blomker said the department is looking for people of good moral character, preferably with an interest in eventually becoming a full-time police officer. Candidates should also have a valid driver’s license and a good driver’s history.

Applications are being accepted until Sept. 9, and accepted applicants who complete their training will be sworn in during the month of May 2023. The link to that application can be found at MinnehahaCounty.Org.

