Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Firefighter killed when pickup truck runs red light, crashes into fire engine, authorities say

Driver David Pleasant died of injuries sustained in a firetruck crash on Wednesday.
Driver David Pleasant died of injuries sustained in a firetruck crash on Wednesday.(Memphis Fire Department)
By Action News 5 Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) – A firefighter with the Memphis Fire Department died after a crash Wednesday night.

According to WMC, police said a pickup truck ran a red light and crashed into a Memphis Fire Department engine that was responding to a house fire.

Authorities said the firetruck tried to avoid the pickup but failed and flipped on its side.

The Memphis fire engine, seen flipped onto its side.
The Memphis fire engine, seen flipped onto its side.(Action News 5)

Driver David Pleasant was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to the fire department.

Three other firefighters were treated for injuries at the hospital and have since been released.

“David was extremely passionate about his role as a driver for the Memphis Fire Department, and he loved to help people and serve our community,” the fire department said in a statement.

Pleasant had worked with the Division of Fire Services for 32 years.

The driver of the pickup truck was also taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family shares details about the possible identity of the first set of skeletal remains found...
‘I still feel it is him’: Sister says skeletal remains at Lake Mead is missing brother with Mafia ties
The South Dakota Highway Patrol said first responders are treating the occupants of the truck...
Semi-truck crashes into house off I-90
Before and after satellite images taken of Death Valley's 1,000-year rain event.
Death Valley experiences a ‘1,000 year’ rain event, National Weather Service says
Police are on the scene of an incident near 12th Street and Kiwanis Avenue in Sioux Falls.
One dead after shootout with police in Sioux Falls
WANTED in SIOUX FALLS: Elliot Lincoln Jay Bird, 5'9" tall, 160 lbs, 27 years old.
UPDATE: Police asking for public’s help in shot fired incident

Latest News

Tanner Turkey, 29-years-old mug shot
Police: Fourth person who fled officer-involved shooting in custody
FBI and Federal Evidence Response Team are outside of the FBI building collecting evidence...
Armed subject tried to breach FBI HQ in Cincinnati, agency reports
GRAPHIC: Parents charged in beating death of 6-year-old son, abusing 5 other children, officials say
South Dakota (file image)
Justice Department closes review of South Dakota judicial system over language accessibility
The non profit currently takes care of 89 orphans in Liberia.
Hope for the Hopeless raising funds for orphanage