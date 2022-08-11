FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warm and dry start to the weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The heat and humidity made its return on Wednesday and stuck around into the day Thursday. We will remain warm and dry with some humidity to kick off the weekend.

It’ll remain quiet for our Thursday night with a partly to mostly cloudy sky and a breeze out of the east and southeast with lows in the 60s and 70s.

Highs Friday will range from the 80s northeast to around 100 across western and southern South Dakota with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Saturday will still be dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine, but then slight chances of showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast overnight Saturday along and west of the Missouri and for everyone heading into Sunday. Weekend highs will be in the 80s to low 90s with lows in the 60s.

Slight chances of showers and thunderstorms will continue throughout most of next week, but rain chances don’t look to be overly impressive as of now. Highs will be in the upper 70s to mid 80s, which will run near to a few degrees below average for mid-August.

