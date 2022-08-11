Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warm and dry start to the weekend

By Austin Haskins
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The heat and humidity made its return on Wednesday and stuck around into the day Thursday. We will remain warm and dry with some humidity to kick off the weekend.

It’ll remain quiet for our Thursday night with a partly to mostly cloudy sky and a breeze out of the east and southeast with lows in the 60s and 70s.

Highs Friday will range from the 80s northeast to around 100 across western and southern South Dakota with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Saturday will still be dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine, but then slight chances of showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast overnight Saturday along and west of the Missouri and for everyone heading into Sunday. Weekend highs will be in the 80s to low 90s with lows in the 60s.

Slight chances of showers and thunderstorms will continue throughout most of next week, but rain chances don’t look to be overly impressive as of now. Highs will be in the upper 70s to mid 80s, which will run near to a few degrees below average for mid-August.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family shares details about the possible identity of the first set of skeletal remains found...
‘I still feel it is him’: Sister says skeletal remains at Lake Mead is missing brother with Mafia ties
The South Dakota Highway Patrol said first responders are treating the occupants of the truck...
Semi-truck crashes into house off I-90
Before and after satellite images taken of Death Valley's 1,000-year rain event.
Death Valley experiences a ‘1,000 year’ rain event, National Weather Service says
Police are on the scene of an incident near 12th Street and Kiwanis Avenue in Sioux Falls.
One dead after shootout with police in Sioux Falls
WANTED in SIOUX FALLS: Elliot Lincoln Jay Bird, 5'9" tall, 160 lbs, 27 years old.
UPDATE: Police asking for public’s help in shot fired incident

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Warmer, More Humid
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Warm and muggy to round out the week
wed
Meteorologist Phil Schreck's Wednesday Night Weather Update
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Sunny and Warm