Huron’s Schoenfelder says his wrestling background has been the key to success in MMA

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Huron native Bailey Schoenfelder is on Friday night’s card at the Sanford Pentagon and he will have teammate Logan Storley there cheering him on. The Pentagon is where Storley got his start and the World champ told me yesterday on Calling All Sports that it’s a huge boost to have all the support before the fight begins.

For Bailey, he’ll have some ring rust to shake off after missing time from a broken hand. But he’s certainly ready, especially with his wrestling background.

Bailey says, ”I know that I can still rely on my wrestling and especially even just the mentality. If nothing else, wrestling practices are hard. Wrestling kind of sucks, it’s tough stuff and prepares you for pretty much anything. I’d say it’s probably the main reason I was able to do this and start this because I had that foundation.”

Schoenfelder and Vermillion native Brett Bye will both be in the cage on Friday night with Webster’s Logan Storley cheering them on.

