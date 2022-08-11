Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Huron’s Schoenfelder says his wrestling background has been the key to success in MMA

Bailey will fight at the Sanford Pentagon Friday after long layoff with broken hand
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 11:46 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Huron native Bailey Schoenfelder is on Friday night’s card at the Sanford Pentagon and he will have teammate Logan Storley there cheering him on. The Pentagon is where Storley got his start and the World champ told me yesterday on Calling All Sports that it’s a huge boost to have all the support before the fight begins.

For Bailey, he’ll have some ring rust to shake off after missing time from a broken hand. But he’s certainly ready, especially with his wrestling background.

Bailey says, ”I know that I can still rely on my wrestling and especially even just the mentality. If nothing else, wrestling practices are hard. Wrestling kind of sucks, it’s tough stuff and prepares you for pretty much anything. I’d say it’s probably the main reason I was able to do this and start this because I had that foundation.”

Schoenfelder and Vermillion native Brett Bye will both be in the cage on Friday night with Webster’s Logan Storley cheering them on.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family shares details about the possible identity of the first set of skeletal remains found...
‘I still feel it is him’: Sister says skeletal remains at Lake Mead is missing brother with Mafia ties
Police are on the scene of an incident near 12th Street and Kiwanis Avenue in Sioux Falls.
One dead after shootout with police in Sioux Falls
Before and after satellite images taken of Death Valley's 1,000-year rain event.
Death Valley experiences a ‘1,000 year’ rain event, National Weather Service says
36-year-old Wayne Tobias set to be paroled on Tuesday, August 9. The DOC says he is likely to...
DOC warns high-risk parolee to live in Sioux Falls
File image.
2nd fatal crash reported at 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Latest News

Dakota State football has big shoes to fill but with plenty of young talent
DSU has talent to replace but they have good young players ready to go
DeSmet will be a force on the gridiron again with Wilkinson leading the way
DeSmet will be a force on the gridiron again with Wilkinson leading the way
David Gravel talks about why he chose to spend time on the dirt track for a living
Why did David Gravel choose spending time on the dirt track for a living?
August 10th Plays of the Week
August 10th Plays of the Week