Mitchell accepting applications for Main St. Window Art Contest

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mitchell is accepting applications for a Main St. Window Art Contest. Invitations to participate extend to all ages and skill levels.

Mitchell Area Council of the Arts, Mitchell Main Street & Beyond, Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce, and Main Street business owners have collaborated to host the contest, allowing artists to gain exposure.

This year’s theme, according to their press release, is “Adventure, Nature, and Landscapes.”

“Think bold, colorful, and expressive! Winning entries will be blown up and displayed on the outside of the twelve, paneled second-story windows on the east side of the 5th and Main Building above Craig Ryans Interiors and Crazy About Cupcakes on Mitchell’s Main Street,” said Danna Kolbeck, President of the Mitchell Area Council of Arts.

Art must be vertical oriented (not landscape) and cannot be a photograph.

The sponsors hope this year’s theme encourages all outdoor enthusiasts to show their appreciation of scenic views, beautiful vistas, and iconic imagery.

“This is your chance to show your love of nature and the world around you and have it displayed on Mitchell Main Street for all to see,” Elizabeth Luczak, Events Manager for Mitchell Main Street & Beyond said. “Contest participants, wow us with your ideas - use vivid colors - get outside and draw inspiration from the world around you!”

Any submitted art will become the property of the Mitchell Area Council of the Arts.

Submitting guidelines

Entries must be submitted to the Mitchell Public Library, 401 Create, or via email by 5 p.m., Friday, Sept. 16.

Official entry forms are available now at the Mitchell Public Library, 401 Create, or online at MitchellChamber.Com/Window-Art-Contest. Everyone is welcome to submit their art in one of the four categories: Youth (up to 12); Teen (13-19); Adult and Veteran.

For additional information, contact the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce or Mitchell Main Street & Beyond at 605-996-5567 or e-mail mitchellmainartwindows@gmail.com.

