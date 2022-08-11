Avera Medical Minute
No injuries reported in Sioux Falls house fire

(KSFY)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A house was reported on fire in northeast Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a reported house fire Thursday around 7:30 a.m. Authorities say fire crews made sure all residents were safe and extinguished the fire in the back of the house within 15 minutes. Crews remained on the scene for another two hours to make sure there was no extension of the fire and all the embers were extinguished.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire and did mention there was no sprinkler system set up in the home.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue would like to remind everyone of the importance of having a Fire Escape Plan and working smoke detectors throughout the home.

For more information from Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, visit SiouxFalls.Org/Fire or follow us on Facebook.com/SiouxFallsFire and Twitter.com/SiouxFallsFire.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded with 4 fire trucks, 3 support vehicles, and 20 firefighters. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was assisted on scene by Metro Communications, Patient Care EMS of Sioux Falls, Sioux Falls Police Department, MidAmerican Energy, Xcel Energy, and the Red Cross.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

