North Dakota abortion clinic opens at new Minnesota site

New location of Red River Women's Clinic in Moorhead.
New location of Red River Women's Clinic in Moorhead.(Valley News Live)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) - The operator of North Dakota’s only abortion clinic said Wednesday the clinic has opened in its new location in Moorhead, just weeks before it’s likely to be forced to close its Fargo location under a statewide abortion ban there.

Red River Women’s Clinic has a lawsuit pending seeking to block a trigger law in North Dakota that was set to go into effect if the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the Roe precedent establishing a nationwide right to abortion. But owner Tammi Kromenaker, with the aid of some $1 million in donations, worked anyway to find a new location just a couple miles away in Minnesota, where abortion remains legal.

Volunteer escorts in rainbow vests and umbrellas stood ready to walk patients inside on Wednesday, while a handful of protesters demonstrated.

