Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Officials: Deputies fatally shot pilot deputized to carry gun

On Wednesday, deputies shot and killed a man who police say pointed a rifle at them. (Source: WPLG/DHS.GOV/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEY LARGO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities said deputies in the Florida Keys have fatally shot a pilot who was deputized to carry guns on planes in what a sheriff calls an apparent “suicide by cop.”

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says 48-year-old Lane Morgan Caviness was killed at a Key Largo home Wednesday following reports of an intoxicated, armed suicidal man.

Officials say multiple deputies had responded and observed an armed man at the home.

Deputies who were able to reach Caviness by phone after he disappeared from view said that he said “he had a gun and he was intoxicated and that he was ready for battle.”

Officials say Caviness subsequently reappeared and pointed a gun at deputies, who responded by firing at him.

Officers rendered aid to the man, who died at the scene, authorities said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group contributed to this report.

Most Read

A family shares details about the possible identity of the first set of skeletal remains found...
‘I still feel it is him’: Sister says skeletal remains at Lake Mead is missing brother with Mafia ties
Before and after satellite images taken of Death Valley's 1,000-year rain event.
Death Valley experiences a ‘1,000 year’ rain event, National Weather Service says
Police are on the scene of an incident near 12th Street and Kiwanis Avenue in Sioux Falls.
One dead after shootout with police in Sioux Falls
The South Dakota Highway Patrol said first responders are treating the occupants of the truck...
Semi-truck crashes into house off I-90
WANTED in SIOUX FALLS: Elliot Lincoln Jay Bird, 5'9" tall, 160 lbs, 27 years old.
UPDATE: Police asking for public’s help in shot fired incident

Latest News

Democrat Beto O'Rourke listens to a volunteer before a Texas Organizing Project neighborhood...
‘Not funny to me:’ Beto O’Rourke curses at heckler over Uvalde shooting
Beto O'Rourke curses at a heckler during a speech in Texas.
'Not funny to me:' Beto O'Rourke curses at heckler over Uvalde shooting
Monroe County, Florida, Sheriff Rick Ramsay discuss a fatal shooting in Key Largo, Florida, on...
Pilot killed in standoff with law enforcement
Thursday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Warm, a little humid