Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Over $2B announced for roads, bridges, bike lanes across US

FILE - Traffic flows past workers in a construction zone along Interstate 55 in St. Louis, June...
FILE - Traffic flows past workers in a construction zone along Interstate 55 in St. Louis, June 9, 2022. United States transportation officials announced $2.2 billion for local infrastructure projects on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, paving the way for new bicycle lanes, bridges, roads, railways and ports in scores of communities across the country.(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — U.S. transportation officials announced $2.2 billion for local infrastructure projects on Thursday, paving the way for new bridges, roads, bike lanes, railways and ports in scores of communities across the country.

The competitive grants are more than double the amount awarded the previous year under the same program. The influx comes from a $1 trillion infrastructure law backed by President Joe Biden, which provided an additional $7.5 billion over five years for the grants.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said the projects would help modernize America’s transportation systems.

“This is a program that recognizes many of the most interesting and compelling ideas and designs and plans aren’t going to come from Washington, but more of the funding should,” Buttigieg said. “That’s what we’re delivering here.”

Buttigieg traveled to Arizona to highlight projects in Phoenix and Tucson, each of which are receiving the maximum $25 million. In Phoenix, the money will help build a new bike and pedestrian bridge over the Rio Salado, connecting the city’s southern area with downtown.

In Tucson, the money will revamp a prominent street and replace a 1960s-era vehicle bridge that’s in poor condition. It also will add a separate bicycle and pedestrian bridge as part of what Mayor Regina Romero called “a transformative investment in Tucson’s infrastructure.”

While the Tucson project will expand the number lanes for motorists, some projects elsewhere will reduce them. For example, a $17 million grant will help narrow a five-lane road to three lanes in the Chicago suburb of Munster, Indiana, in an effort to decrease traffic crashes. The money also will fund a 10-foot-wide multi-purpose path along the street and plant more than 250 trees.

For many road improvement grants, “we’re doing it in mind of also benefitting the bike and pedestrian side,” Buttigieg said.

Other newly announced projects in the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity program also provide funding for bicycle and pedestrian paths.

Texas and Kansas are each receiving about $25 million for hiking and biking trails. Huntsville, Alabama, is getting $20 million to improve a pedestrian corridor linking downtown to isolated neighborhoods. Another $20 million is helping finance a new bike and pedestrian bridge over the Potomac River between Arlington, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

Buttigieg said the U.S. Department of Transportation received about $13 billion in grant applications.

A total of 166 projects across the country are getting a slice of the $2.2 billion. The funding marks a significant increase from the $983 million distributed among 90 projects in 2021. The allotment is the largest dating to 2009 for a program that has undergone multiple name and emphasis changes during the presidential administrations of Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

Though still substantial, the funding doesn’t have quite the buying power as anticipated when the infrastructure legislation passed Congress last year. That’s because inflation has driven up the cost of key transportation construction materials, such as steel plates for bridges and asphalt for paving roads.

This year’s projects range from a new seawall and port improvements in Sitka, Alaska, to the construction of a four-lane parkway in the Virgin Islands.

Among other projects, New Jersey is getting $20 million to elevate a roadway that serves as a main evacuation route for Atlantic City and its casino industry. In Louisiana, $20 million will go toward the design and construction of two train stations along a planned route between Baton Rouge and New Orleans. Whatcom County, Washington, will get $25 million to replace a 60-year-old ferry serving rural Lummi Island with an electric hybrid model.

—-

Lieb reported from Jefferson City, Mo.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family shares details about the possible identity of the first set of skeletal remains found...
‘I still feel it is him’: Sister says skeletal remains at Lake Mead is missing brother with Mafia ties
The South Dakota Highway Patrol said first responders are treating the occupants of the truck...
Semi-truck crashes into house off I-90
Before and after satellite images taken of Death Valley's 1,000-year rain event.
Death Valley experiences a ‘1,000 year’ rain event, National Weather Service says
Police are on the scene of an incident near 12th Street and Kiwanis Avenue in Sioux Falls.
One dead after shootout with police in Sioux Falls
WANTED in SIOUX FALLS: Elliot Lincoln Jay Bird, 5'9" tall, 160 lbs, 27 years old.
UPDATE: Police asking for public’s help in shot fired incident

Latest News

Gasoline prices are dropping back toward the $4 a gallon mark, their lowest point in more than...
Gas prices dip just below $4 for the first time in 5 months
Drivers in Wisconsin had to dodge porta-potties that were spilled onto Interstate 94.
VIDEO: Truck loses porta-potties on highway; several cars damaged
FBI and the Federal Evidence Response Team are outside of the FBI building collecting evidence...
Suspect dies during standoff following attempt to break into Cincinnati FBI HQ, police say
Attorney General Merrick Garland cited the “substantial public interest in this matter” in...
Justice Dept. seeks to unseal search warrant of Trump home
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson prepares to throw a pass during the NFL football...
AP source: Watson willing to accept 8-game suspension, fine