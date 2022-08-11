Pierre domestic violence center receives $400,000 donation

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Pierre-based domestic violence shelter has received a major boost in its effort to develop a new facility.

Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center announced Thursday that it received $400,000 in donations following its “House of Hope” capital campaign.

The gifts came from several major donors, including Delta Dental, SDCF board members Scott and Julia Jones, the Gail & Delores Miller Foundation, and an anonymous donor.

The money will go towards a “much-needed” new facility, according to the organization. That shelter will have 13 rooms, four more than the current facility. It will also include several new features, including rooms specifically built to house male victims, which organizers hope will remove a barrier for men seeking help.

“We still have a little way to go with our fundraising,” said Sarah Reinhart, Executive Director of Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center. “This community is so supportive and generous. I believe we will be able to pull it off with no problem.”

Original date to raise the match for a Community Development Block Grant the Center received was July 10. However, the Center received an extension through the end of September.

The mission of Missouri Shores is to “protect victims, serve survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, and to prevent such violence by enhancing education and awareness in our communities.”

