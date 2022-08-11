Avera Medical Minute
Plant-based restaurant opens in downtown Sioux Falls on Aug. 12

‘Brosia Bowl is set to open Friday.
'Brosia Bowl is set to open Friday.
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - ‘Brosia Bowl is set to open Friday, Aug. 12.

The dishes are quick to make, anyone can go into the first floor of the Jones421 Building at 421 N. Phillips Ave and ask for one of their healthy specialties. Featured bowls include Burrito, Thai, Creamy Curry, Fajita Chicken, and Teriyaki Chicken.

For more information, visit SiouxFalls.Business.

