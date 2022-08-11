Avera Medical Minute
Police: Fourth person who fled officer-involved shooting in custody

Two other people who were in the car during his arrest are facing separate charges
Tanner Turkey, 29-years-old mug shot
Tanner Turkey, 29-years-old mug shot(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police have custody of the fourth person that drove away during the officer-involved shooting on Tuesday. Two other females now face separate charges after Wednesday night’s events.

Police spokesman, Sam Clemens, said Sioux Falls officers gained custody of the fourth person that drove away in the Pontiac Bonneville during Tuesday’s officer-involved shooting. Around 7:30 p.m. in northern Sioux Falls, officers saw 29-year-old Tanner Turkey get into the Pontiac Bonneville. Officers attempted a traffic stop but the suspect’s car ended up leading a pursuit. During the pursuit the suspect car side-swiped another car, causing minor damage before eventually coming to a stop at a dead end.

The report shows two people jumped out of the suspect car while one woman stayed in the car, attempting to drive it a short distance before attempting to run on foot as well. Officers have custody of all three suspects and found a small amount of marijuana, meth, and a syringe in the car.

Turkey was noted as a parole absconder and had a previous charge for Aggravated Assault after threatening someone with a gun in a domestic case. Turkey now faces additional charges of Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and Possession of Controlled Substances and Paraphernalia. The DCI is still investigating Turkey’s role in the incident that led to the officer-involved shooting, so he may have more charges pending.

The driver of the stolen vehicle, Rhianna Perry, 22 years old from Sioux Falls, now faces charges of Controlled Substances and Paraphernalia, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Aggravated Eluding, Hit and Run, No Drivers License, and Resisting Arrest.

The passenger, 22-year-old Yealie Hall from Sioux Falls, was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance and Paraphernalia and Possession of a Stolen Vehicle.

