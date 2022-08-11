South Dakota State Fair presents First Dakota Football at the fair

HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State Fair and First Dakota National Bank are pleased to announce Football at the Fair, a new addition to the 2022 South Dakota State Fair.

This year’s First Dakota Football at the Fair features South Dakota State University Jackrabbit’s 2022 football season opener versus the Iowa Hawkeyes. The game kicks off at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3. The watch party takes place at the Beer Garden on the South Dakota State Fairgrounds.

On game day, the Beer Garden opens 15 minutes prior to kick-off. This event is open to all ages and is included with fairgoers’ paid daily gate admission.

“The State Fair has always been a place for South Dakotans to come together,” said Peggy Besch, State Fair Manager. “Hosting a watch party for SDSU’s opening game adds a new level of fun to this year’s Fair.”

About First Dakota National Bank

First Dakota National Bank began in 1872 when it became the first fully chartered bank in the Dakota Territory. Located in Yankton, First Dakota grew steadily as it served the needs of settlers, the river traffic, and the flourishing businesses.

Today, First Dakota National Bank is celebrating 150 years and has grown to a network of 18 full-service and five loan production offices. First Dakota delivers a complete array of banking, investment, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and ag customers.

More on the State Fairgrounds

The Beer Garden on the State Fairgrounds is located east of the grandstand and is open 11 a.m. – 2 a.m. daily during the fair. Each night of the fair, the Beer Garden hosts entertainment that begins immediately following that evening’s grandstand entertainment.

The 2022 South Dakota State Fair runs from Thursday, Sept. 1 through Monday, Sept. 5.

Channel Seeds preview night will be Wednesday, Aug. 31. For information about the South Dakota State Fair, contact the Fair office at 800-529-0900, visit SDStateFair.Com or find them on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

